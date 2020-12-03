Five illegal constructions demolished in Ludhiana; another sealed

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 22:52 IST

The building branch of the municipal corporation (MC) took action against six illegal constructions in different parts of the city on Thursday.

While MC Zone A officials sealed an under-construction building in Dal Bazar, the Zone D team demolished four illegal constructions in Haibowal Kalan, Sarabha Nagar and Durgapuri. Also, The Zone B team demolished an under- construction labour quarters in Railway Colony near Sherpur.

Assistant town planner (ATP), Zone A, Mohan Singh, said, “We have sealed an under-construction building in Dal Bazar as the owner was constructing the third floor illegally.”

ATP, Zone B, Pardeep Sehgal, said that MC has demolished an under-construction building in which the owner was establishing a labour quarters in Railway Colony.

Zone D building inspector, Jagdep Singh, said, “Commercial halls were being established in two buildings situated in residential area of Haibowal Kalan. In Sarabha Nagar and Durgapuri, the owners had covered the house line area while taking up construction. All four illegal constructions have been demolished.”