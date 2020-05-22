Flights ferrying 211 Indians stranded in Canada, Malaysia land in Amritsar

chandigarh

Updated: May 22, 2020 14:25 IST

Two Air India repatriation flights carrying 211 Indian nationals stranded in Canada and Malaysia landed at the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here on Friday.

The flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was scheduled to arrive at 11.45pm on Thursday but was delayed and landed at 2am on Friday. A total of 95 Indians availed the flight, said Palwinder Kaur, assistant commissioner of police (airport).

The flight from Vancouver brought 116 people and arrived at 7am on Friday. “All evacuated persons, who mostly belong to different parts of Punjab, have been sent to their home districts where they will be quarantined either in government centres or hotels as per their choice,” Kaur said.

Officials said the evacuated persons had gone to these countries on visitor visas. Some of them were tourists while others had gone to meet their relatives and friends.

Another evacuation flight from Melbourne is scheduled to arrive today. A flight from Toronto is scheduled for May 23, one from Sydney on May 23, Birmingham on May 26, and Singapore on May 27.

These flights are being operated under the Vande Bharat Mission launched by the government of India to evacuate Indian nationals stuck in different countries due to the lockdown imposed to contain Covid-19.

AMRITSAR AIRPORT PREPARES TO RESUME DOMESTIC FLIGHTS

The Amritsar airport authorities are making arrangements to ensure social distancing with domestic flights resuming from May 25.

“Domestic operations are resuming on May 25 but Amritsar airport is presently engaged in repatriation flights. Once we receive the schedule, we will resume domestic operations,” said airport director Manoj Chansoria.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, travelling has changed. We have received guidelines from the ministry that need to be followed while arranging flight operations.”

“The most important thing is to maintain social distancing. We are making yellow and black stripe marks right from the arrival to boarding gates. The passenger must have the Aarogya Setu app. We are ensuring touch-free arrangements at the airport,” he added.

(With ANI inputs)