For the first time in 65 days, Ludhiana records below 100 Covid-19 cases

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 23:31 IST

In a significant breather for district’s health authorities, the number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Ludhiana went below 100 for the first time since August 2, when 78 cases had surfaced.

A total of 85 Ludhiana residents tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, pushing the patient tally to 18,739. Among these, 680 patients are still infected, while 17,274 have been discharged, a recovery rate of 92.18%.

Besides, after 28 deaths in the past three days, the number of fatalities on Tuesday was four, taking the toll to 782.

The deceased include a 90-year-old woman from Madhopuri, a 67-year-old man from Khanna, a 53-year-old woman from AC Market and a 42-year-old man from Haibowal Kalan.

The positive cases reported on Tuesday include 33 patients with symptoms of influenza-like illness, 23 were referred by the out-patient departments and 12 are contacts of positive patients. These include four healthcare workers.

RELIEF IN SIGHT?

Since the first case was reported on March 24, cases have steadily multiplied, hitting the 18,000 mark within 191 days on October 1 – 13 days after Ludhiana recorded the single-day highest spike of 464 cases on September 17.

The subsequent three days saw 332, 347 and 244 cases, respectively. But thereon, between September 21 and October 5, the daily patient count remained below the 200 mark.

October so far has recorded 781 cases, with the steepest daily spike in the month being 161 on the fifth – significantly below the sharpest surge of 464 cases seen on September 17.

This also comes after September recorded a whopping surge of 7,522 cases within 30 days, against the 6,783 cases reported in August – a spike of nearly 11%. September also accounts for 42% of all Covid-19 deaths so far.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said till date, a total of 3,02,393 samples had been collected, out of which reports of 3,00,773 samples had been received and 2,79,646 were found negative. Reports of 1,620 samples were pending.

PAU V-C stable, 3 officials go into isolation

PAU vice-chancellor BS Dhillon, who, along with his wife, was found positive for Covid-19 on Monday, is stated to be stable with only mild symptoms. The couple are under home isolation.

Meanwhile, as the V-C had attended a meeting on October 2, three officials, including director research NS Bains, director extension education NS Mahal and registrar RS Sidhu have quarantined themselves, along with their families.

Besides, some Class-4 and clerical staff have also been asked to remain isolated.