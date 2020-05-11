e-paper
Chandigarh

Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini gets bail in 1991 abduction case

Saini had moved the Mohali court on May 8, seeking anticipatory bail in the 29-year-old case, claiming he had been falsely implicated

chandigarh Updated: May 11, 2020 17:08 IST
Shailee Dogra
Shailee Dogra
Hindustan Times/Mohali
Former director general of Punjab police Sumedh Singh Saini is a person of interest in a case related to the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani, a Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation (CITCO) employee in 1991. (HT PHOTO )
         

Former director general of Punjab police Sumedh Singh Saini was granted anticipatory bail on Monday by the court of additional district and sessions judge, Mohali, Monika Goyal,in a case related to the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani, a Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation (CITCO) employee in 1991.

Saini had moved the Mohali court on May 8, seeking anticipatory bail in the 29-year-old abduction case, claiming he had been falsely implicated because of “vendetta”.

Being granted bail means he will not be arrested in this case.

Multani, a junior engineer with CITCO, was allegedly picked up by two officers after a terrorist attack on Saini, then senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh, in which four policemen in his security posse were killed.

The police later claimed that Multani had escaped from the custody of Qadian police.

A case was registered under Sections 364 (kidnapping or abduction in order to murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 344 (wrongful confinement), 330 (voluntarily causing hurt to exhort confession) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) in Mohali on May 6 on the basis of a complaint filed by Multani’s brother Palwinder Singh Multani.

Former deputy superintendent of police Baldev Singh Saini, inspector Satvir Singh, sub-inspectors Har Sahai Sharma, Jagir Singh and Anoop Singh and ASI Kuldip Singh were also named in the case.

Hours after he was booked Saini was stopped from entering Himachal Pradesh by the state’s police for not carrying a curfew pass. He was reportedly headed for his property in Karsog (Mandi district) in Himachal when he was stopped at the HP border at 4 am on May 7 and sent back.

