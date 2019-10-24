Former SBI clerk booked for ₹24.1L fraud in Sangrur

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:06 IST

The district police have booked a former clerk of the State Bank of India (SBI) in Sangrur on Wednesday for an alleged ₹24.18 lakh fraud at the local SBI branch.

The accused, Sunil Jain, of Sangrur, had allegedly siphoned money from customers’ accounts into an account in the name of his accomplice, Pargat Singh.

The police have registered a case following the complaint of State Bank of India’s Bara Chowk branch chief manager. The complainant told police that Jain was working at the bank from April 1, 2011 to March 31, 2014.

“He had transferred ₹24.18 lakh from multiple pension accounts, draft accounts and deposit accounts,” the complaintant said.

A case was registered against the accused under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating and dishonestly), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security) and 471(using as genuine a forged) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sangrur city police station.

“Jain was suspended in 2017 and has already been facing multiple cases of fraud. The case has been registered on orders of the senior superintendent of police (SSP) after a complaint by the present chief manager of SBI’s Bara Chowk branch. Police are probing the matter,” said Gurbhajan Singh, who is the station house officer (SHO) Sangrur city police station.

“The accused is currently in jail and will be brought for questioning on production remand,” the SHO added.

