e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Four deaths, 217 new Covid cases in Punjab

Four deaths, 217 new Covid cases in Punjab

Punjab has reported 7,357 Covid-19 positive cases so far

chandigarh Updated: Jul 10, 2020 23:18 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab reported 217 fresh infections and four deaths on Friday, taking the state’s Covid-19 positive cases to 7,357 with 187 deaths.

Two residents of Amritsar died of Covid-19 at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The dead include a 72-year-old man of Vijay Nagar, and a 48-year-old man of Lahorian Wali Gali.

The district also reported 16 fresh cases of which 14 are fresh community transmission cases and two are close contacts of the Covid-19 patients. Also, seven fresh cases were reported in Gurdaspur district.

49 FRESH CASES IN JALANDHAR

A total of 49 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Jalandhar. The health officials said that a total 1,091 positive cases have been reported in the district, including 709 recoveries and 23 deaths, so far.

22 CONTRACT INFECTION IN PATIALA

As many as 22 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Patiala district. Of the total cases, 18 are from Patiala city, three from Nabha and one from Rajpura.

Fifteen persons, including 13 migrant workers, tested positive for Covid-19 in Bathinda. Spokesperson of Guru Gobind Singh Refinery, a joint venture of HPCL-Mittal Energy, said these workers were put in home quarantine by the contractor. Five persons tested positive in Ferozepur.

Mohali reported one death and 22 fresh cases.

IAS officer Vipul Ujjwal, posted as director, rural development and panchayati raj, tested positive. Rural development minister Tript Bajwa also got himself tested.

Ujjwal is husband of Rupnager deputy commissioner Sonali Giri, who was confirmed positive for the virus on Thursday evening and on Thursday attended meeting of rural development department chaired by minister Bajwa.

Fourteen PCS officers, who had attended a meeting of their association in Chandigarh on July 3, contracted the infection on Wednesday and Thursday.

The UT administration on Friday said they are looking into lapses, if any, in the case of PCS officers meeting which took place in a Sector 42 hotel on July 3.

top news
Record 7,862 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take Maharashtra near 2.4 lakh mark
Record 7,862 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take Maharashtra near 2.4 lakh mark
Intense outbreaks of Covid-19 can still be brought under control: WHO chief
Intense outbreaks of Covid-19 can still be brought under control: WHO chief
California to challenge Trump administration order on foreign students
California to challenge Trump administration order on foreign students
‘Have nothing to do with him’: Dubey’s mother refuses to attend last rites
‘Have nothing to do with him’: Dubey’s mother refuses to attend last rites
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
China-India joint venture only foreign bidder for Vande Bharat train sets
China-India joint venture only foreign bidder for Vande Bharat train sets
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
Watch: Doctor contradicts UP police, says Vikas Dubey was brought dead to hospital
Watch: Doctor contradicts UP police, says Vikas Dubey was brought dead to hospital
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In