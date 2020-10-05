e-paper
Chandigarh / Four held in Ludhiana for stealing mobile phones from labourers

Four held in Ludhiana for stealing mobile phones from labourers

Police said the accused are drug addicts and committed thefts to fund their habit

chandigarh Updated: Oct 05, 2020 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Four men were arrested in Ludhiana on Monday for allegedly stealing mobile phones from labourers. The police have recovered eight mobile phones from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Sulesh Kumar, 21, Anil Rana, 19 – both residents of Hazuri Bagh Colony; Sahil, 19, of Chitti Colony and Sachin, 21, of Bhattiyan. They were arrested during special checking near Daresi Ground.

Inspector Satwant Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Division Number 4 Police Station, said that the accused stole mobile phones from labourers after entering their rooms and sold them.

He added that the accused are drug addicts and committed the thefts to fund their habits. A case has been registered.

The SHO said that more important information is expected from the accused during questioning.

