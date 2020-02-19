Four held with 2.3-kg heroin, firearms in Amritsar

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 21:52 IST

Police have arrested three persons and claimed to have recovered 2.3-kg heroin, two pistols, four cartridges and ₹7,000 drug money from them.

Also, a Tata Safari car without number plate and four mobile phones were seized from the accused identified as Tejinder Singh (25) of Lama village in Jalandhar, Rohit Joshi, alias Bahman (20) of Majitha road, Shivam Kumar, alias Nannu (20) of Loon Mandi, and Bikram Singh, alias Bikkar (28) of Jandiala Guru in Amritsar.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, deputy commissioner of police (DCP-detective) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said a team of crime investigation agency first arrested Tejinder with 300gm heroin at a checkpoint near Bhai Manj Singh Gurdwara on Tuesday.

During questioning, Tejinder told the police that he purchased the contraband from the three, Bhullar said.

“Then our team carried out raids and arrested Rohit, Shivam and Bikram from their houses. Nearly 2 kilogram heroin was seized from them. The three revealed they were working at the behest of some criminals lodged in different jails of Punjab,” said the DCP.

A senior police official said, “The arrested men were working on the instructions of Rinka and Money who are lodged in the Hoshiarpur and Amritsar jails. We have initiated the process to bring the two on production warrant,” he said.