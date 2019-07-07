Four inmates injured as 2 groups clash in Ludhiana central jail

Four inmates were injured as two groups clashed in the Ludhiana central jail on Friday night, nearly a week after an undertrial was killed and 10 others were injured in a violent clash between prisoners and policemen in the same detention facility.

The incident took place at the time of dinner when two groups got into a verbal spat as who will be served the food first, jail superintendent Shamsher Singh Boparai said, adding the situation turned ugly and they attacked each other with spoons, glasses and containers.

The jail staff intervened and took them to separate barracks. The injured — Ravi Kumar alias Kartoos, Karan Kumar, Sandeep Singh alias Boxer and Kulwinder Singh alias Kinda — were taken to the Ludhiana civil hospital and were discharged after being treated, Boparai added.

Karan is facing trial in a murder case, Kulwinder is facing drug peddling charges, while Ravi and Sandeep are undertrials in an attempt to murder case.

The jail superintendent said they have forwarded an application to the Division Number 7 police station to register an FIR (first information report) in the matter.

In the June 27 clash, Ajit Singh Baba, an undertrial, had died after police opened fire at prisoners. Five inmates and as many cops had also sustained injuries. The prisoners were protesting the death of an inmate at a hospital and turned violent when the jail staff tried to prevent them from heading towards the main gate. The police opened fire in the air to control the situation after the inmates started throwing stones and bricks at them. The prisoners torched three vehicles, including the jail superintendent’s official vehicle, and a tractor. They also set ablaze jail records, furniture, CCTV cameras and a gas cylinder in the mess on fire.

5TH DEATH OF INMATE IN LUDHIANA JAIL

An undertrial lodged in the central jail died at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Friday night after he was taken ill, said the prison officials. It was fifth death of an inmate in the Ludhiana central jail in the past eight days.

The deceased, Sunny Kumar, 25, of Chaunta village in Ludhiana district, was facing charges of drug peddling. Sunny’s family alleged that he died of custodial torture and demanded a murder case against cops posted at the Koomkalan police station.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 12:49 IST