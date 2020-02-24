e-paper
Four juveniles run away from Snehalaya in Chandigarh

The teenagers, aged between 13 and 17, were found missing when guards conducted an inspection on Saturday night

chandigarh Updated: Feb 24, 2020 01:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Four juveniles have escaped from Snehalaya, a home for the young at risk in Maloya, police said on Sunday.

The teenagers, aged between 13 and 17, were found missing when guards conducted an inspection on Saturday night, the police said.

“The guards are clueless how the boys escaped. The CCTV footage is being scrutinised for clues,” said a police official privy to the matter.

Meanwhile, the Maloya police have registered a case under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of Sunita, the assistant superintendent of Snehalaya .

UT social welfare department director Navjot Kaur refused to give a comment, saying the matter was under police investigation.

