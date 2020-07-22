e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Four mobile phones recovered from inmates in Ludhiana central jail

Four mobile phones recovered from inmates in Ludhiana central jail

Police will bring the accused for questioning on production warrant to know how they managed to get mobile phones inside the prison

chandigarh Updated: Jul 22, 2020 23:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
(Representative image/iStockphoto)
         

Four mobile phones were recovered from four inmates of Ludhiana central jail during special checking on Tuesday night.

Assistant jail superintendent Jasvir Chand lodged a complaint that the phones were recovered from Charanpreet Singh, Laddu Singh, Amarjit Singh and Vijay Singh.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 52 A (1) of Prison Act at division number 7 police station.

Head constable Paramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police will bring the accused for questioning on production warrant to know how they managed to get mobile phones inside the prison.

