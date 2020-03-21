Four more Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh, one in Mohali

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 01:40 IST

Four more Chandigarh residents and another from Mohali tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the tricity to six.

Three of the Chandigarh patients are primary contacts of the city’s first positive patient, a 23-year-old woman, who had returned from London on Sunday and had tested positive at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, on Wednesday.

Those who contracted infection from her are her mother, 48, brother, 25, and cook, 30. They all live in Sector 21.

The fourth positive patient is a 26-year-old woman, admitted at PGIMER. The Sector 19 resident had also recently returned from London where she practises medicine.

According to authorities, the doctor landed at the Delhi airport on March 18, and on reaching Chandigarh, went straight to PGIMER, where she was isolated. Her three father, mother and brother have also been quarantined.

The positive results of these five patients were confirmed by the testing lab at PGIMER.

Meanwhile, the contacts of the Sector 21 woman are admitted at GMCH, and are stable. The test results of her father, driver and three neighbours were negative.

SUSPECT INFECTION? CALL 112 FIRST

The administration has appealed to residents, who have returned from abroad recently or were in contact with positive cases and are suspecting infection, not to come to the hospital straight away. “They should call the helpline 112. A health department team will check them at their place, and, if necessary, shift them to the hospital,” the administration has said.

For any information on coronavirus, MyGov Corona Helpdesk can be contacted over WhatsApp at 90131-51515, central helpline at 011-239-780-462, toll free number 1075 and UT helpline at 112 or 9779-558-282.

4 SAMPLES COLLECTED

Four new patients were sampled at Chandigarh hospitals on Friday. Among them is a Chandigarh woman with history of travel to the US and a middle-aged Mohali man with recent travel to the UK. They are admitted at GMSH-16. A Mohali man, who recently returned from New Zealand, and another Chandigarh resident, a young man, who travelled to Toronto, Canada, are admitted at the PGIMER.