Home / Chandigarh / Four more test positive in Ludhiana, count climbs to 145

Four more test positive in Ludhiana, count climbs to 145

Two Covid-19 pilgrims again tested positive in a re-test

chandigarh Updated: May 14, 2020 12:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
Reports of three positive patients had been received from Government Medical College (GMC) of Patiala, and one from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.(Representative Image/Reuters )
         

Four new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were reported here on Thursday.

The patients are a 31-year-old man of Railway Colony, a 71-year-old man of Lalto Kalan village, a 50-year-old woman of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar near Dugri and a 37-year-old resident of Ambedkar Nagar.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga confirmed the new cases. He said reports of three positive patients had been received from Government Medical College (GMC) of Patiala, and one from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

None of the patients had returned from Nanded.

The count of coronavirus-infected patients in the district has now reached 145.

Two Covid-19 pilgrims, have again tested positive, said Dr Bagga.

Earlier, on Wednesday, five factory workers were found Covid-19 positive.

These include a 57-year-old employee of Dugri Phase-2, a 37-year-old employee Kailash Nagar Doraha, a 41-year-old employee of Sunil Park Jassian Road Habowal Kalan, a 42-year-old employee Gurpal Nagar Ward 71 and a 25-year-old employee of Kadon village in Payal subdivision.

All patients were asymptomatic. All of them were sharing the admin block of the Hindustan Tyre factory at Focal Point with a 64-year-old manager, who was found positive on May 6, and was undergoing treatment at the Christian Medical College and Hospital.

