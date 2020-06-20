Four Punjab govt schools named after Galwan Valley bravehearts

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 18:37 IST

In a tribute to four soldiers from Punjab who laid down their lives in Ladakh’s Galwan valley recently, the education department has decided to name government schools in their native villages after them.

An order in this regard has been sent to district education officers of the respective districts. Naib Subedar Mandeep Singh, Naib Subedar Satnam Singh, Sepoy Gurtej Singh, and Sepoy Gurbinder Singh were among the 20 soldiers killed Galwan valley.

As per the order, the name of primary school at Seel village will now be Shaheed Naib Subedar Mandeep Singh Government Primary School; middle school at Bhojraj village in Gurdaspur will be Shaheed Naib Subedar Satnam Singh Government School and middle school of Berowal Dogra Mansa will now be Shaheed Gurtej Singh Government Middle School. The name of high school at Tolawal village in Sangrur has been renamed as Shaheed Sepoy Gurbinder Singh High School.

Amarjeet Singh, district education officer, primary education, said, “It is good decision of education department to name schools after the soldiers. The department had sought details of the schools on Friday.”