e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Fraudster posing as food supplies officer lands in police net

Fraudster posing as food supplies officer lands in police net

Demanded ₹5,000 from those who did not want food samples collected from their shops to be tested for adulteration and left the spot when asked for identity proof

chandigarh Updated: Jul 30, 2020 23:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Manpreet Singh (third from left) has been arrested in Ludhiana for posing as a food supplies official and demanding money from shopkeepers.
Manpreet Singh (third from left) has been arrested in Ludhiana for posing as a food supplies official and demanding money from shopkeepers. (HT Photo)
         

Ludhiana A fraudster posing as a food supplies officer was arrested on Thursday by the police for extorting money from shopkeepers by threatening to fine them.

In an FIR against Manpreet Singh of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar on the statement of grocery shop owner Sanjiv Kumar of New Moti Nagar, it was alleged that Singh turned up at the market on July 27 posing as a food supplies official. Singh then told the shopkeepers that he would collect samples of eatables from their shops and send these to a laboratory to be tested for adulteration and slap hefty fines on them.

The accused demanded ₹5,000 from those who did not want the food samples collected. However, when asked for identity proof he quickly left the spot and the shopkeepers informed the police.

Sanjiv Kumar added that Singh had extorted ₹1,500 from him six months ago from him using the same tactics.

Inspector Mohamad Jamil, station house officer at the Focal Point police station said Manpreet Singh had been arrested and a case under sections 419, 420 and 170 of Indian Penal Code had been lodged against him.

top news
Govt deliberating, identifying who will receive Covid-19 vaccine first
Govt deliberating, identifying who will receive Covid-19 vaccine first
Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities: Official
Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities: Official
Pompeo tells US senators ‘tide is turning’ against China, cites India’s actions
Pompeo tells US senators ‘tide is turning’ against China, cites India’s actions
Bihar engages ex-AG Mukul Rohatgi to oppose Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in SC
Bihar engages ex-AG Mukul Rohatgi to oppose Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in SC
11 dead, 40 lakh affected as flood situation worsens in Bihar
11 dead, 40 lakh affected as flood situation worsens in Bihar
Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on Sushant’s death, says he wasn’t depressed
Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on Sushant’s death, says he wasn’t depressed
‘Want those unhappy MLAs to attend assembly: Gehlot on rebel legislators
‘Want those unhappy MLAs to attend assembly: Gehlot on rebel legislators
‘New Education Policy gives highly-regulated, poorly-funded model’: Sisodia
‘New Education Policy gives highly-regulated, poorly-funded model’: Sisodia
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Assam Floods

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In