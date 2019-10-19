e-paper
Fraudster swaps woman’s debit card, dupes her of ₹13,000

ASI Karnail Singh, who is investigating the case, said they have sought the CCTV footage of the ATM from where the cash was withdrawn

chandigarh Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:25 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A conman withdrew ₹13,000 from the account of a woman after swapping her debit card on the pretext of helping her in withdrawing cash.

The victim, Manpreet Kaur, 23, of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, said she had gone to an Axis Bank ATM on Friday to withdraw cash. “As I was facing some problem in withdrawal, a man, who was already present there, offered to help,” she said. She suspected that in the meantime, he swapped her card with a fake one. “The accused withdrew ₹13,000 from my account using my card,” she added.

ASI Karnail Singh, who is investigating the case, said they have sought the CCTV footage of the ATM from where the cash was withdrawn. An FIR case has been registered against the unidentified accused under Sections 420 and 379 of the IPC.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 22:25 IST

