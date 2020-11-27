Fresh snowfall in Kufri, Narkanda, NH 5 blocked

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 00:56 IST

Fresh snowfall in Kufri, Narkanda, Khadapathar and Chaupal disrupted traffic on National Highway -5, Theog Hatkoti Road and Chopal Link road.

Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Mohit Chawla said the roads were being cleared.The minimum temperatures dropped one to two notches below normal as snowfall in higher reaches and rainfall in middle and lower hills of the state continued on Thursday morning.

Kinnaur’s Kothi village received 60 cm snow, Shimla’s Khadrala 20 cm, Kalpa 17cm, and Keylong 3 cm. Prominent tourist destinations Manali and Kufri received 10 cm snowfall each . Meanwhile, Mandi received 15.3mm rain, Shimla 15.9mm, Dalhousie 12mm, Bilaspur 10.5mm, Palampur 8.6 mm, Solan 8mm, Dharamshala 7.6mm and Nahan 3.2mm.

State meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said snowfall and rain in isolated places of the state was very likely to continue and weather will get clear from November 27.

The minimum temperature in the state capital, Shimla was 2.8°C while Kufri recorded a minimum 3.9°C temperature.

Manali shivered at minus 0.9°C, while Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded 5.2°C and 0.2°C minimum temperatures, respectively.

Una recorded a minimum temperature of 10°C, Solan 7.5°C, Bilaspur 10°C, Hamirpur 10.2°C, Nahan 10.3°C, Mandi 7°C and minus 0.6°C in Kalpa. Keylong was the coldest place in the state as it recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.6°C.