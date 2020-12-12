e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Friday night was Chandigarh’s warmest in December since 2011

Friday night was Chandigarh’s warmest in December since 2011

The last time that the night temperature went this high this year was on October 25 (15.6°C).

chandigarh Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 22:12 IST
Rajanbir Singh
Rajanbir Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

After recording the warmest December day in six years on Friday, few hours later the city also experienced the warmest night in nine years with a minimum temperature of 15.2°C.

This was the highest since December 2011, when the night temperature had gone up to 15.6°C on December 9.

Friday’s minimum temperature was also nine notches above normal and the highest in the region, despite 5.4mm rain overnight.

In fact, the last time that the night temperature went this high this year was on October 25 (15.6°C).

Speaking about this, Chandigarh IMD director Surender Paul said, “The day was sunny on Friday, following which clouds appeared at night. Clouds act as a blanket, trapping heat from escaping at night. Rain supplements this, especially during winter nights.”

Paul said the sky will be clear from Sunday onwards and a fall in temperature was on the cards. “There was snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, so northwards winds will bring in cold winds, which will cause the night temperature to fall dramatically below 10 degrees in the next few days. Due to higher humidity, chances of fog in the morning and evening will also be there till Tuesday. This will bring down the day temperature by a couple of degrees,” he added.

IMD has also issued a yellow warning for dense fog in the city on Sunday and Monday. Yellow is second of the four-level warning system used by IMD, which goes up to red. At yellow, people are advised to stay updated about the situation.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature reduced from Friday’s 28.1°C to 23°C on Saturday due to the rain and partly cloudy weather.

In the next three days, highs and lows of around 22°C and 11°C are expected.

top news
‘Use election-like process for Covid-19 vaccination drive’: Centre tells states
‘Use election-like process for Covid-19 vaccination drive’: Centre tells states
Israel, Bhutan establish formal diplomatic relations
Israel, Bhutan establish formal diplomatic relations
Pfizer vaccine cleared in US, a landmark in Covid-19 fight
Pfizer vaccine cleared in US, a landmark in Covid-19 fight
‘Progressive’ Haryana farmers submitted memorandum backing farm laws: Tomar
‘Progressive’ Haryana farmers submitted memorandum backing farm laws: Tomar
Telangana chief minister KCR in Delhi, calls on PM Modi, Amit Shah
Telangana chief minister KCR in Delhi, calls on PM Modi, Amit Shah
‘India will achieve targets, exceed expectations’: PM Modi at UN Climate Ambition Summit
‘India will achieve targets, exceed expectations’: PM Modi at UN Climate Ambition Summit
Farmers will get over the influence of ‘Maoists and Naxalites’: Piyush Goyal
Farmers will get over the influence of ‘Maoists and Naxalites’: Piyush Goyal
Karnataka: Violence at iPhone factory amid Wistron’s ₹1300 crore investment plan
Karnataka: Violence at iPhone factory amid Wistron’s ₹1300 crore investment plan
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In