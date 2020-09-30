e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Friendship that bridged tunnel of hope at Rohtang

Friendship that bridged tunnel of hope at Rohtang

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the 9.2-km Atal Tunnel, named after ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on October 3 under the 13,050-ft Rohtang Pass, paving the way for round-the-year road connectivity to strategic Ladakh besides ending the six-month winter exile of residents of Himachal’s Lahaul and Spiti district

chandigarh Updated: Sep 30, 2020 13:48 IST
Gaurav Bisht and Naresh Thakur
Gaurav Bisht and Naresh Thakur
Hindustan Times, Shimla/Dharamshala
There’s finally light at the end of the tunnel at Rohtang Pass. After a decade, Atal Tunnel will be thrown open for traffic on Saturday.
There’s finally light at the end of the tunnel at Rohtang Pass. After a decade, Atal Tunnel will be thrown open for traffic on Saturday.(HT Photo)
         

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi opens the 9.2-km Atal Tunnel under the 13,050-ft Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh, on October 3, he will be paying tribute to a bond of friendship between ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and a tribal farmer, Tashi Dawa.

It was Dawa, alias Arjun Gopal, who had suggested to Vajpayee get a tunnel built under Rohtang, which in the local Bhoti dialect translates into “a pile of bodies” in view of the high casualty rate of those trying to cross the treacherous terrain in the winter months. Convinced, Vajpayee laid the foundation stone of the tunnel on May 23, 2002, while work on the project started in 2010.

“It took 10 years but this tunnel brings hope for the people of Lahaul-Spiti. With all-weather road connectivity, the dream of Vajpayee and Dawa has been realised,” says Ram Lal Makand, the BJP legislator from the region.

Dawa, who belonged to Tholang village in Lahaul valley, and Vajpayee had been friends during their stay at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) camp in Baroda, Gujarat, in 1942. Vajpayee used to call on Dawa whenever he visited his cottage at Prini village on the outskirts of Manali.

Dawa passed away in 2007 at the age of 83 and Vajpayee in 2018.

Work is on at full swing at the north portal of Atal Tunnel near Teling village in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh.
Work is on at full swing at the north portal of Atal Tunnel near Teling village in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh. ( HT Photo )

ECONOMY GETS A FILLIP

The opening of the tunnel will give a boost to the all-round development in the tribal valley. It will revolutionise horticulture, agriculture and tourism.

Farmers will get round-the-year access to markets and the reduced distance will bring down the transportation cost. Agriculture and horticulture units are expected to come up in the valley.

Vegetables such as potato, cauliflower and cabbage are grown in this belt, while medicinal plants such as seabuckthorn grow in abundance. People will have the option of taking up poultry and dairy farming.

BOOST FOR TOURISM

The tunnel will increase the tourist flow to the region, opening up new employment and self-employment avenues. With all-weather access to the valley, new hotels are expected to come up, creating jobs and stopping migration.

The valley residents shall have access to improved education and healthcare services.

A few residents, however, fear the price of the abrupt model of development. “Mindless mass tourism will add to the haphazard construction and this region may start resembling other popular tourist destinations of Himachal Pradesh,” said a resident, requesting anonymity.

The impact on the vulnerable ecosystem of the valley also needs to be assessed. Local culture and tradition will also need to be protected.

MILESTONES TO ATAL TUNNEL

June 2000: Then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee announces construction of the tunnel under Rohtang Pass during a public meeting at Keylong.

May 6, 2002: Construction work entrusted to Border Roads Organisation.

May 23, 2002: Vajpayee lays the foundation stone of the tunnel.

June 28, 2010: United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi launches construction work of the tunnel.

October 3, 2020: The 9.2-km tunnel will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

top news
Satyamev Jayate, tweets Yogi Adityanath after Babri verdict; jabs Congress
Satyamev Jayate, tweets Yogi Adityanath after Babri verdict; jabs Congress
Hathras gang-rape: PM Modi speaks to UP CM Yogi, seeks strict action
Hathras gang-rape: PM Modi speaks to UP CM Yogi, seeks strict action
‘Belief in Ram Janmabhoomi movement vindicated’: LK Advani on Babri verdict
‘Belief in Ram Janmabhoomi movement vindicated’: LK Advani on Babri verdict
Rs50 crore at stake if civil services exam deferred: UPSC affidavit in SC
Rs50 crore at stake if civil services exam deferred: UPSC affidavit in SC
Babri Masjid demolition verdict: All 32 accused acquitted
Babri Masjid demolition verdict: All 32 accused acquitted
US Presidential debate: Biden says Trump pays less tax than a schoolteacher
US Presidential debate: Biden says Trump pays less tax than a schoolteacher
Hathras rape victim’s family says body forcibly cremated; police deny claim
Hathras rape victim’s family says body forcibly cremated; police deny claim
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition Verdict Live UpdatesNeena GuptaCovid 19 India TallyHathras gang rape caseCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In