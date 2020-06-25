e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Gang printing counterfeit currency busted in Haryana

Gang printing counterfeit currency busted in Haryana

Rs 2.2 lakh besides some laptops and printers allegedly used to print the fake notes were also recovered from them

chandigarh Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
Hindustantimes
         

Yamunanagar police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang involved in printing counterfeit currency with the arrest of two persons.

Rs 2.2 lakh besides some laptops and printers allegedly used to print the fake notes were also recovered from them.

Police spokesperson Chamkaur Singh said the CIA-2 team has arrested Pankaj of Yamunanagar and Gulbahar of Saharanpur.

As per the police, a case was filed on June 12 against two women, Preeto and Manjeet Kaur, on the complaint of a shopkeeper, Sumat Jain, at the Sadhaura police station.

He had accused the duo of cheating him by giving a fake Rs 500 note to buy items.

“The women were arrested later and they confessed to a part of the gang led by Pankaj. This gang comprised two women and four men. Rs 2.20 lakh in fake currency has so far been recovered from their possession,” the spokesperson added.

top news
US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia: Mike Pompeo
US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia: Mike Pompeo
Pak mission officials were recruiting Kashmiri youth for terror: Official
Pak mission officials were recruiting Kashmiri youth for terror: Official
Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12
Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12
Pakistan illegally acquiring nuclear tech from Germany: Official report
Pakistan illegally acquiring nuclear tech from Germany: Official report
Maharashtra reports 4,841 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day jump
Maharashtra reports 4,841 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day jump
India hopeful professionals will continue to be welcomed in US: MEA
India hopeful professionals will continue to be welcomed in US: MEA
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
‘US flag will be first on Mars’: Trump’s ambitious target after SpaceX launch
‘US flag will be first on Mars’: Trump’s ambitious target after SpaceX launch
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In