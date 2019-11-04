Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi confesses he ordered Sonu Shah’s killing in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 00:47 IST

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has confessed to Chandigarh crime branch officials that he ordered the killing of property dealer Sonu Shah and was in constant touch with his gang members before the crime was executed, it is learnt.

Superintendent of police (SP) and crime branch in charge Manoj Kumar Meena said on Sunday that Bishnoi had “confessed” to his involvement in Shah’s murder and that “he was the one who had decided that it was time to kill Shah.”

Shah had been shot at and killed by four men at his office in Burail, Sector 45, on September 28.

Power struggles intensifying

Increasing incidents of gang violence indicated that power struggles were intensifying between gangs to control organised crime in the region, police said. “Both Shah and Bishnoi were part of different gangs trying to gain control over organised crime in the region. And, to show their dominance and to send a message, Shah was killed,” added Meena.

Bishnoi was moved to Bharatpur Jail in Rajasthan recently to separate him from other gang members behind bars. “He is currently lodged in an isolated barrack, but even then he was in consistent touch with his gang members through phone. Planning and plotting of the killing or any activity of the gang was done keeping Lawrence in the loop” said a police official, requesting anonymity.

Bishnoi did not confess to supplying weapons to the men who killed Shah and this was confirmed when Shubham, a member of his gang also involved in Shah’s killing and Bishnoi were questioned face to face by the UT crime branch.

Not making extortion calls

Investigating officials claimed that Bishnoi was also not directly involved in making extortion calls to the local hoteliers, bar and lounge owners. “Members of his gang extort money from the locals in his name. Bishnoi directly didn’t call anyone. He was briefed or told about the extortion calls via WhatsApp calls or at court hearings. About seven extortion threats have been made to various people in the city by Bishnoi’s gang members,” said a police official privy to the matter.