GMCH-32 Chandigarh to get four-level parking

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 00:39 IST

To ease parking chaos and expand parking capacity at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 (GMCH-32), the UT administration will be building a multi-level parking at the hospital.

Architectural plans have already been made for construction of the 48,000 sqft four-storey parking in the hospital complex. The parking is to come up near the outdoor patient department (OPD) and boundary wall of the complex.

A senior UT official privy to the development said that the number of patients visiting the hospital daily has been steadily increasing for several years now so the current parking space is falling short. “Unable to handle the load, hospital authorities requested for expansion of parking facilities a year ago. Thereafter, the administration gave a go ahead to the new parking facility and asked the UT urban planning department to work out details of the plans,” said the official.

The plans prepared by the urban planning department were recently approved by hospital authorities, it is learnt. “Architectural plans have been sent to UT engineering department, the implementing agency, for carrying out necessary technical studies and assessment of project cost,” said the official.

As per plans, the parking will have four floors. “There will be basement parking at two levels, a ground floor parking and a terrace for an open space parking. The new parking complex will accommodate about 900 cars in the complex,” said the official.

The twin basement parkings will have a provision for stack parking. “In stack-parking, cars can be parked one over the other via electronically operated stacks. This allows for optimum use of parking space. The basement will have a capacity for 500 cars with stacks, and for 280 cars without stacks,” the official added.

This project will be the second major project for upgradation of facilities at GMCH-32. The 280-bed new emergency-cum-trauma centre in the hospital which will be spread over 1.4 lakh sq ft is also coming up. The new facility is proposed to have five operation theaters (OT) and one minor OT. A 24-bed state-of-the-art intensive care unit (ICU), a 64-bed ward for stable patients, two isolation wards wit 33 beds and a 47-bed ambulatory care ward is also in the plans. The plan also provides for space for patients’ attendants at two levels with a capacity of around 400 attendants. Around 87,000 sq ft will be devoted to the operational part in the hospital, which will also have a two-level basement of around 55,000 sq ft.