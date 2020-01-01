Got incomplete report, not satisfied: Vij to CID chief

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 22:43 IST

The row between Haryana home minister Anil Vij and criminal investigation department (CID) chief Anil Rao appears to be far from being over with the former telling Rao on Wednesday that he was not satisfied with the report sent by the latter on Tuesday night.

While interacting with mediapersons on Wednesday, Vij said,“I have got the report after a delay of over a month and for which I had asked for an explanation.” He added that he is not satisfied with the CID chief’s report as it did not have what was asked for and has therefore asked him to send an updated report by Thursday.

On Tuesday, Vij had said he had sought an information from CID chief Anil Rao last month. “However, when I did not get it, I sent him a reminder earlier this month but to no avail following which I asked him for an explanation,” he had said.

Despite repeated queries on the nature of information sought from Rao, Vij refused to speak on it saying that there are a variety of information sought from officials which cannot be divulged. He, however, neither confirmed nor contradicted the reports that the information sought by him pertained to state assembly polls held in October.

This is not the first time when Vij has shown his displeasure over the working of state intelligence department. Earlier too, he had raised serious questions over the functioning of CID department and termed it as laggard.

He had also announced to set up a three-member panel headed by home secretary Vijai Vardhan to suggest how its working could be improved.

Vij minced no words in showing his annoyance for not being in the loop while the CM’s flying squad undertook surprise checks at the regional transport authority (RTA) offices across Haryana on Monday.