e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Govt enhances mustard procurement limit, number of centres

Govt enhances mustard procurement limit, number of centres

Decision is significant in terms of maintaining social distance as the enhanced daily procurement would mean lesser visits to mandis by the farmers

chandigarh Updated: Apr 09, 2020 22:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

In a significant development, the Union agriculture ministry on Thursday enhanced the daily procurement limit for mustard and gram from 25 quintal to 40 quintal per farmer. The mustard procurement will begin from April 15 at 248 centres across Haryana.

The central government’s decision is crucial in terms of maintaining social distance as the enhanced daily procurement would mean lesser visits to mandis by the farmers.

Granting a relaxation in the price support scheme (PSS) guidelines following a request by the Haryana government on Wednesday, the central ministry in a communication said that this will be a one-time measure in view of the nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19 outbreak.

While there is no daily limit on the quantity of purchase of wheat from a farmer in a day, there is a cap on purchase of mustard (only 25 quintal per day) and gram (only 20 quintal per day) from one farmer.

The state government has also sought an increase in the quantity of mustard and gram procured by NAFED from 25% to 40%.

The procurement of mustard and gram is done under the PSS. The PSS comes into operation when the prices in open market fall below minimum support price (MSP). As per the existing norms, only 25% of the mustard and gram crop can be bought under the PSS by the procurement agencies at the minimum support price.

top news
Pakistan pledges $3 mn to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by PM Modi. Then, a rider
Pakistan pledges $3 mn to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by PM Modi. Then, a rider
Maharashtra reports 25 Covid-19 deaths, 229 cases in a day
Maharashtra reports 25 Covid-19 deaths, 229 cases in a day
No customs duty on Covid-19 test kits, ventilators and face masks: Govt
No customs duty on Covid-19 test kits, ventilators and face masks: Govt
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies about 200 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies about 200 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Live: Covid-19 hotspots in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh to be sealed
Live: Covid-19 hotspots in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh to be sealed
Smriti Irani stitches reusable masks at home. You can make them too
Smriti Irani stitches reusable masks at home. You can make them too
Here’s how much the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 might cost
Here’s how much the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 might cost
‘Decided on curfew within 1 hr’: IAS Tina Dabi on stemming Covid in Bhilwara
‘Decided on curfew within 1 hr’: IAS Tina Dabi on stemming Covid in Bhilwara
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news