e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 07, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Govt forced Sikhs to pick arms in 1984: Akal Takht jathedar

Govt forced Sikhs to pick arms in 1984: Akal Takht jathedar

chandigarh Updated: Jun 07, 2020 22:00 IST
Surjit Singh
Surjit Singh
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

A day after courting a controversy over his remarks in favour of Khalistan as a separate Sikh state, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Sunday said it was the Indian government that forced members of the community to pick arms in 1984.

In a message relayed on a web channel, which was recently banned in India for its alleged anti-national content, the jathedar while referring to the Operation Bluestar said that “picking arms was the last resort for the Sikhs for getting their demands heard by the government”.

“We should ascertain as to why the Sikhs picked arms. When India got independence in 1947, the country’s leaders made some promises to the Sikhs such as giving them due respect and rights besides safeguarding their principles and traditions. But then, the Sikhs were tagged as a “criminal community” instead of delivering these promises,” the head priest of temporal seat said.

He said, “As if this was not enough, police personnel were made to enter the Golden Temple in 1955 with shoes. This was the first incident of sacrilege in the shrine in free India, which hurt the Sikhs. The government supplied Punjab’s river water to other states in violation of the norms. This paved the way for destruction of Sikhs in Punjab and angered them.”

“Sikhs had to wage a struggle for the formation of a Punjabi-speaking state to safeguard their mother tongue. Many were killed while agitating in Delhi in support of their demand. When members of the community opted for an armed struggle, the government used forces to repress them. These atrocities continued well beyond 1984,” he added.

The jathedar was not available for comments over his giving a message on via banned web channel.

top news
At ‘non-election rally’, Amit Shah says NDA will win two-third majority in Bihar polls
At ‘non-election rally’, Amit Shah says NDA will win two-third majority in Bihar polls
China defends fight against coronavirus, says US was informed on January 4
China defends fight against coronavirus, says US was informed on January 4
Maharashtra Covid tally crosses 85,000-mark with 3,007 new cases, 91 deaths
Maharashtra Covid tally crosses 85,000-mark with 3,007 new cases, 91 deaths
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
‘ When Indira Gandhi tried to subvert democracy...’: Shah rakes Emergency
‘ When Indira Gandhi tried to subvert democracy...’: Shah rakes Emergency
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39
Television journalist succumbs to Covid-19 in Hyderabad, had critical co-morbidity
Television journalist succumbs to Covid-19 in Hyderabad, had critical co-morbidity
Vikram Chandra on end to virtually all restrictions from Monday, other stories
Vikram Chandra on end to virtually all restrictions from Monday, other stories
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In