Govt ties up with OLA to launch app to issue e-passes to farmers

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 23:20 IST

The Punjab government has tied up with taxi-hailing service provider Ola to develop an automated platform for issuing e-passes to 17 lakh farmers besides online management of vehicular movement in the state’s grain markets for grain procurement that started on Wednesday.

The Punjab Mandi Board took the initiative with the help of the department of governance reforms and public grievances to further streamline the procurement operations in the backdrop of the Covid-19 crisis.

The app will also alert the famers about rush at the mandi gates to check overcrowding in tandem with the social distancing guidelines of the ministry of health and family welfare.

It will also alert them on pass issuance, expiry and validation.

Arhtiyas (commission agents) will be provided with one pass each for a tractor-trailer of wheat.