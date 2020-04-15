e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Govt ties up with OLA to launch app to issue e-passes to farmers

Govt ties up with OLA to launch app to issue e-passes to farmers

The Punjab Mandi Board took the initiative with the help of the department of governance reforms and public grievances to further streamline the procurement operations in the backdrop of the Covid-19 crisis

chandigarh Updated: Apr 15, 2020 23:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab government has tied up with taxi-hailing service provider Ola to develop an automated platform for issuing e-passes to 17 lakh farmers besides online management of vehicular movement in the state’s grain markets for grain procurement that started on Wednesday.

The Punjab Mandi Board took the initiative with the help of the department of governance reforms and public grievances to further streamline the procurement operations in the backdrop of the Covid-19 crisis.

The app will also alert the famers about rush at the mandi gates to check overcrowding in tandem with the social distancing guidelines of the ministry of health and family welfare.

It will also alert them on pass issuance, expiry and validation.

Arhtiyas (commission agents) will be provided with one pass each for a tractor-trailer of wheat.

top news
From red zone to green: Why PM Modi waited for April 20 to ease Covid-19 lockdown 2.0
From red zone to green: Why PM Modi waited for April 20 to ease Covid-19 lockdown 2.0
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
India uses Saarc Covid Fund for HCQ tablets to neighbours. Afghanistan next
Covid-19: Assam becomes first state to import PPE kits directly from China
Covid-19: Assam becomes first state to import PPE kits directly from China
Election on his mind, Donald Trump goes after WHO chief and China
Election on his mind, Donald Trump goes after WHO chief and China
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
You’d pay to watch: Holding names 4 best fast bowlers across generations
Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) launched: India prices start at Rs 42,500
Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) launched: India prices start at Rs 42,500
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Ford is using airbag material to make reusable hospital gowns
Watch: China slams Donald Trump for halting WHO funding amid Covid pandemic
Watch: China slams Donald Trump for halting WHO funding amid Covid pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news