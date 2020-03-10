Greater Mohali authority identifies 636 illegal PGs

chandigarh

Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) officials have identified 636 illegal paying guest (PG) facilities operating for the last 10 years in various sectors of Mohali. The crackdown follows the deaths of three young women in a blaze at an illegal PG accommodation in Chandigarh’s Sector 32.

A majority of the facilities identified in Mohali are in Phases 7, 3B1, 3B2, Sectors 70, 71 and 76 to 80.

GMADA also ordered resumption (seizure) of two facilities in Sector 71 and Phase 3B1 as owners failed to comply with notices issued earlier.

“We have issued notices to 636 illegal PG owners and have asked them to get registered within 15 days as per the GMADA policy, failing which we will resume their buildings without any notice,” said GMADA estate officer Mahesh Bansal.

“This time, we will set an example and not compromise with the safety of the people,” he said.

Regarding the seizure of two facilities, he said the owners had not complied with orders despite notices issued to them.

Though GMADA’s PG policy was framed in 2013, only 50 facilities have been registered.

Last year, the development authority made it mandatory for PG owners to register their businesses within 30 days from the date of notice. Failure to abide by it, the notice stated, would result in shutting down of premises and consequent sealing of the business. However, no action was taken against any facility, even as GMADA has the power to seize properties after issuing showcause notices.

MC to seal illegal facilities in villages from March 20

After issuing notices to 76 PG facilities running illegally in five villages — Shahimajra, Mataur, Kumbra, Sohana and Mohali — and directing them to get registered within seven days, the Mohali municipal corporation will start taking action against the erring owners from March 20.

The MC conducted the survey after additional deputy commissioner Aashika Jain directed the officials concerned to submit weekly action taken reports.

“We have issued 76 notices and will start sealing the premises that fail to get registered by March 20,” said Narinder Singh Dalam, MC executive engineer and in charge of villages.

WHAT GMADA’S PG POLICY SAYS

Minimum usable area for one paying guest accommodation should be 50 square feet, with adequate provision for toilets according to public health department norms

The premises being let out should not be less than 7.5 marla (about 2,000 square feet), with a part of it used by the owner

Owner responsible for maintaining discipline, peace and social harmony in PG premises and neighbourhood