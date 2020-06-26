e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Green Initiative: SGPC pledges to plant forests on one-acre land in 90 historic gurdwaras

Green Initiative: SGPC pledges to plant forests on one-acre land in 90 historic gurdwaras

Noted environmentalist Baba Sewa Singh has been tasked with the project that will help revive biodiversity; the project is part of Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary celebrations

chandigarh Updated: Jun 26, 2020 16:26 IST
Surjit Singh
Surjit Singh
Hindustan Times/Amritsar
The SGPC functionaries along with environmentalist Baba Sewa Singh planting trees at Gurdwara Baba Bir Singh, Rattoke.
The SGPC functionaries along with environmentalist Baba Sewa Singh planting trees at Gurdwara Baba Bir Singh, Rattoke. (HT Photo)
         

After reviving ‘guru ka bagh’ and developing green cover on the premises of the Golden Temple, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has launched another green initiative in collaboration with noted environmentalist Baba Sewa Singh. The SGPC plans to plant jungles on one-acre of land at 90 historic gurdwaras in Punjab and its neighbouring states.

The project was inaugurated at Gurdwara Baba Bir Singh, Rattoke, and Gurdwara Bir Baba Budha Sahib, Thatha, in Tarn Taran district. In the first phase, 50 jungles will be developed and all saplings found in jungles will be planted so as to revive biodiversity.

SGPC chief secretary Roop Singh said, “The environment of Punjab was once so clean that migrant labourers would say the water of the state was as useful to them as milk. Today, unfortunately, the state’s water, air and soil have become polluted. Therefore, the SGPC has passed a resolution to use at least one acre land at 90 historic gurdwaras that are being managed under the apex gurdwara body.”

50 FORESTS TO BE PLANTED BY NOVEMBER

“The task has been handed over to Baba Sewa Singh because he is a true environmentalist. Nobody else can render the service better than him. We have set a goal to establish 50 such jungles by end of November this year”.

“Around 2,500 to 4,200 saplings will be planted in each jungle. The saplings will be of 43 varieties and will include fruit trees, floral plants, mango, medicinal plants, bushes, forest trees and traditional trees. The forests will be developed in such a way that animals are able to inhabit them.”

44 FORESTS PLANTED SO FAR

Meanwhile, Baba Sewa Singh, who is the head of a Khadoor Sahib-based Kar Sewa Organisation, said, “Developing these jungles is part of our drive to plant 550 jungles. This drive was initiated to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. So far, 44 forests have been developed in different towns and villages of Punjab and 28,210 saplings have been planted in these mini forests”.

In another project, teams of the Kar Sewa Organisation are planting trees on both sides of the Amritsar-Harike Road. Under the environment conservation drive for which Baba Sewa Singh was also awarded the Padma Shri, around 5 lakh trees have been planted.

Under this drive, 450 km of road and 450 villages have been covered.

