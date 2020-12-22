Gujarat firm to set up new sanitary landfill in Chandigarh

chandigarh

A Gujarat based company has been awarded the contract for setting up a new sanitary landfill (SLF) site at Dadumajra for dumping of non-recyclable solid waste generated in the city.

The decision to award the contract to the lowest bidder, Varun Constructions, was taken by the board of directors of Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) on Tuesday. Work is expected to start in a month.

The site, which lies next to the current dumping site in Dadumajra and the waste processing plant, will be spread over eight acres and developed over a year at a cost of around Rs 12.40 crore.

The municipal corporation (MC), through CSCL, has already begun the Mining of Legacy Waste and Recovery of Land Project at the dumping ground.

Nearly five lakh metric tonnes (MT) of ‘legacy’ waste that has collected over 20 years is being bio-mined and processed scientifically. MC intends to reclaim the entire 25 acres for scientific waste disposal and treatment.

Used for dumping non-recyclable dry waste

“The landfill is a crucial component of achieving total waste segregation in the city, in its entire cycle, from collection to processing and disposal. The site will be used specifically for dumping non-recyclable dry waste, which will neither be reused nor processed at the waste processing plant,” said a CSCL official.

Scientific development of the site will ensure that no damage is caused to the environment and people living nearby are not inconvenienced. “The site will be surrounded by a 4.5m tall and 10m deep boundary wall and waste dumped there will remain covered. The site design incorporates systems that will leave no scope for seepage of water into the dumped waste or the ground beneath and no foul smell will generated,” the official added.

The city’s urban and the rural areas generate about 450 metric tonne (MT) of municipal solid waste (MSW) per day, which is estimated to increase to 788 MT by 2036.

The treatment plant for resource recovery is able to divert only about 20% as refuse-derived fuel (RDF), while the rest is dumped in the open.

RDF is a fuel produced from various types of waste such as MSW.

Almost out of capacity

MC is currently operating Phase 1 of the SLF, which was set up in 2007 and commissioned in 2012. The site covers 10 acres and will reach, as planned, an average height of about 10m.

Given the large quantity of waste arrival, this phase has almost run out of capacity.

“Considering the proximity of habitations, the adverse impact on public health and environment, and the urgency of compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, it is imperative to expand the capacity of the SLF for safe waste disposal for a foreseeable period in the future,” said a senior MC official.