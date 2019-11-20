Gurinder Mohan Singh is a new Ambala divisional railway manager

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 01:26 IST

Gurinder Mohan Singh, an Indian Railway Traffic Service officer of 1992 batch, has joined as the new divisional railway manager of Ambala division, Northern Railways.

Gurinder Mohan Singh

He took over the charge from Dinesh Chandra Sharma on Tuesday. Singh has previously worked in various divisions, such as Sonepur, Delhi, Ferozepur and Moradabad, apart from the Northern Railways headquarters.

He also worked as group general manager, north zone, for the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).