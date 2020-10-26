Gurlal Brar murder: Aide of man who supplied motorcycle to shooters arrested

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 01:22 IST

Probing into the murder of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s close aide Gurlal Brar outside a city mall on October 10, Chandigarh Police made another arrest on Sunday.

The accused, Gurmeet Singh, alias Geeta, 25, is an aide of Gurvinder Singh, alias Dhadi, 23, who was the first to be arrested in the case on October 21.

A member of the Davinder Bambiha gang, Gurmeet, along with Gurvinder, had provided the motorcycle used by the shooters to gun down Brar, 26, outside a mall in Industrial Area, Phase 1. Both hail from Rurki Pukhta village in Kharar, Mohali.

Following his arrest on October 21, Gurwinder had told the police about Gurmeet’s involvement. He was nabbed from the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Sector 43 while trying to escape the city, and will be produced in a court on Monday.

According to police, Gurmeet was lodged in Nabha jail in an attempt to murder case where he met active members of the Davinder Bambiha gang. He used to cook for them, clean their dishes and wash their clothes. Gaurav Patial, alias Lucky, who is running the Bambiha gang, had asked Gurmeet and Gurvinder to provide a motorcycle with a fake number plate to the shooters, Neeraj Chaska and Mani.

Police said Gurmeet, himself a drug addict, also sold drugs. So, he was assured by Gaurav of 20gm heroin in exchange for the motorcycle. Gaurav was also going to provide him money to visit Gurdwara Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra.

Gurmeet is already facing attempt to murder, NDPS and rioting cases in Kharar and Kurali going back to 2011.