Guruvani: Principal DAV Public School Parwanoo shares her belief

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:50 IST

Your most interesting moment as the principal of DAV Public Senior Secondary School and biggest challenges?

An interesting moment that I experienced was when I joined the office as the principal in this school and the whole staff had no clue about it. The challenges that I faced were the hurdles that had to be crossed to build a brand of DAV in a small town like this.

What helps you identify a talented student or leadership material?

The fact that we have many co-curricular activities organised in the school help us in recognising each child’s potential and identify talent and leadership qualities.

Do you believe students should be labelled ‘mediocre’ or ‘average’? Have you come across a student who has excelled after being labelled as such and can you please tell us about him or her?

No, I believe that every student has the potential to excel in one field or another and should not be labelled in any manner. We came across students who used to score average or below average marks in academics, but they excelled in other fields like sports, dramatics, arts, etc.

What should schools do to stop students from indulging in substance abuse?

We need to be on a lookout for signs in students who may be trying to indulge in substance abuse. Constant monitoring is important and necessary to identify the soft targets. Also, regular parent-teacher meetings, counselling and guidance helps to keep the students away from them.

One school community outreach project that you are proud of?

I am proud of an eye donation camp where as many as 400 participants signed up for eye donation. Also, a blood donation camp was organised where 250 units were collected.

Initiatives schools should take to help students develop an interest in science, mathematics, humanities or research?

In our school, we ignite the curiosity of the students and follow the concept of ‘learning by doing’. If a teacher lets the student explore the syllabus, it will definitely make a huge difference.

At what age do youngsters start firming up career plans? What should schools do to encourage them to explore newer or offbeat avenues?

Most of the students need guidance by the time they are in Class 9. Teachers play a vital role and need to be updated themselves so that they can help in exploring new avenues. Schools can organise career counselling sessions to help the children.

Do teachers have to double up as counsellors for personal and academic advice to students? What are the most common complaints that you have addressed and how?

In today’s time all the teachers need to be counsellors so that they can connect with the students. In our school, academic complaints are dealt with by giving special attention to the subject. Personal problems are dealt with empathy and compassion.

Does your school have any unique programme for all-round holistic development of students? If yes, please elaborate

We conduct a plethora of activities that touch all aspects and hone the students in their social, emotional and academic skills. For example, we have various meditations, havans and various clubs that bring out the best in them. We amalgamate all their potentials and skills with basic human values.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 12:50 IST