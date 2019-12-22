Half-burnt body of unidentified youth found in Amritsar

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 23:24 IST

AMRITSAR

The half-burnt body of a youth was found in the backyard of the market committee’s office in Amritsar, police said on Sunday.

The identity of the youth, who appears in his 20s, is yet to be ascertained, said police.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) has been registered against unidentified persons at the C-Division police station.

The incident came to light on Saturday evening when an employee at the market committee’s office, Patras Masih, informed the police. “Around 5pm, some children informed me about the body in out office’s backyard. When I went to the spot, I found the body was half-burnt. There were also some signs of injuries at his body,” Patras told the police.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the youth was attacked with sharp-edged weapons before being burnt,” station house officer of C-Division police station Gagandeep Singh said, adding the body has been kept at Amritsar civil hospital’s mortuary for identification.