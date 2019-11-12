Halwara International Airport: Private firm picked to conduct evironmental impact study

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 22:22 IST

From the bids invited last month, Greencindia Consulting Private Limited emerged as the lowest bidder and bagged the project for conducting environmental impact assessment study for the Halwara international airport civil terminal building project.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) had also invited bids for soil testing of the land meant for the project recently for which, total five firms have technically qualified.

After conducting a study on noise, air and water pollution besides drainage and clearing of waste, Greencindia will submit its report to the airport authority’s planning directorate in New Delhi, said a senior official of the AAI.

Five firms qualify for soil investigation

The five firms that have technically qualified for conducting geotechnical works for the project are Eko Pro Engineers Private Limited, Geo Engineering Services, Geo Media Engineering and Consultancy Services Private Limited, Micro Engineering and Testing Laboratory and Millennium Consultants and Technocrats.

The project will be undertaken by the AAI and Punjab Government through a joint venture company in the 51:49 ratio.

Meanwhile, the process of acquisition of 161.27 acres of land by Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (Glada) is in the final stage.

With both the AAI and Glada processing the work for setting up the airport simultaneously, the project is likely to be completed within its stipulated deadline of two years.

The project

In June this year, the Punjab government and AAI had signed an agreement for a joint venture to set up new civil international air terminal at the IAF station in Ludhiana’s Halwara.

The government had earlier inked pacts with MoCA and AAI for the same.

The project will be implemented through a joint venture company formed with the majority stake of 51% of the AAI and 49% stake of the state government through the Glada.

As per the agreement, the AAI will bear all capital expenditure of the development of new airport, while the Punjab government would provide 161.27 acres of land free of cost and free of all encumbrances for the project.

The joint venture company will bear all expenditure on operation, management and maintenance, including repairs.