Handa-Duggal-Nagarkoti panel sweeps Chandigarh Press Club elections

The Chandigarh Press Club, established in 1980, has been holding elections annually since 1984 without a miss

chandigarh Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The panel in a jubilant mood after a clean sweep in the Chandigarh Press Club elections.
The panel in a jubilant mood after a clean sweep in the Chandigarh Press Club elections.(HT PHOTO)
         

Defeating Sukhbir Bajwa of Dainik Bhaskar by a margin of 59 votes, Punjab Kesari’s Ramesh Handa was elected the president of the Chandigarh Press Club, Sector 27, after the result of the elections were announced here on Sunday.

The Handa-Duggal-Nagarkoti panel won a clean sweep this year.

Saurabh Duggal of Hindustan Times was elected to the post of secretary general after he defeated Jaswant Singh Rana of Dainik Tribune by a margin of 105 votes.

Rajinder S Nagarkoti of Times of India won the post of senior vice-president with a margin of 143 votes against Rajinder Dhawan of Dainik Tribune, while Mona of The Tribune defeated Archana Sethi of Punjab Kesari for the post of vice-president (1) by a margin of 30 votes.

Rajesh Dhall of Dainik Jagran was elected as vice-president (2) after he defeated Jagtar Singh Bhullar of ANB News by 24 votes. Dushyant Singh Pundir of The Tribune was elected to the post of secretary by a margin of 42 votes against Jai Singh Chibber of Punjabi Jagran.

Karnail Singh Rana of Punjab Kesari was elected as joint secretary-1, while Mansa Ram Rawat of Punjabi Tribune was elected as joint secretary-2. Umesh Sharma of News 18 Channel won the post of the treasurer.

The Chandigarh Press Club, established in 1980, has been holding elections annually since 1984 without a miss. This year, the elections were delayed owing to the pandemic.

