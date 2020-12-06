Harsimrat Kaur discharged from PGIMER

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 09:50 IST

Bathinda MP and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal was discharged on Sunday from the city’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research after testing negative for Covid-19.

The 54-year-old politician was kept under observation at the hospital’s isolation ward after she complained of breathlessness on Saturday night.

“She has been discharged after a panel of doctors examined her. Her vitals were stable and she was maintaining a good oxygen saturation level on room air,” an official PGIMER spokesperson said.