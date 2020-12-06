e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Harsimrat Kaur discharged from PGIMER

Harsimrat Kaur discharged from PGIMER

54-year-old politician was kept under observation at the hospital’s isolation ward after she complained of breathlessness on Saturday night

chandigarh Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 09:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Harsimrat Kaur Badal was discharged from Chandigarh’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Sunday after her Covid tests returned negative.
Harsimrat Kaur Badal was discharged from Chandigarh’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Sunday after her Covid tests returned negative.(PTI)
         

Bathinda MP and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal was discharged on Sunday from the city’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research after testing negative for Covid-19.

The 54-year-old politician was kept under observation at the hospital’s isolation ward after she complained of breathlessness on Saturday night.

“She has been discharged after a panel of doctors examined her. Her vitals were stable and she was maintaining a good oxygen saturation level on room air,” an official PGIMER spokesperson said.

top news
Hyderabad polls analysis offers Blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
Hyderabad polls analysis offers Blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
20 people injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area; 2 fire brigade, 2 tankers on spot
20 people injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area; 2 fire brigade, 2 tankers on spot
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 cases remain below 40,000 for a week
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 cases remain below 40,000 for a week
Antibody clues in animal trials raise vaccine hopes
Antibody clues in animal trials raise vaccine hopes
Pfizer seeks emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine in India
Pfizer seeks emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine in India
Farmer langars treat the poor, homeless on Delhi border points to a full plate
Farmer langars treat the poor, homeless on Delhi border points to a full plate
Earthquake resistant, paperless offices: What will the new Parliament building be like
Earthquake resistant, paperless offices: What will the new Parliament building be like
‘All rules are applicable to everyone else other than Virat Kohli’: Sehwag
‘All rules are applicable to everyone else other than Virat Kohli’: Sehwag
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In