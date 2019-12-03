Haryana: 52% fall in engg institutes’ intake sends govt into tizzy

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:44 IST

A sharp decline in admissions in the government and private engineering institutes in the current academic session–maximum in recent years–in Haryana has sent the state government into a tizzy, with authorities planning to form a committee to study the causes and remedial measures to check the downfall.

There are 41 government or government-aided polytechnics, 133 private polytechnics, four government engineering colleges and 89 private engineering colleges in Haryana besides four state technical universities.

While the ongoing academic session has witnessed a sharp fall of over 52% in the admissions in all these institutions, closure of many private polytechnics and engineering colleges has come as another equally disturbing matter of concern for the state government.

A closer look at the numbers paint a glimmer picture.

Sample this: Against the sanctioned annual intake of about 14,200 students in all 41 government and government-aided polytechnics, the current session has seen admission of about 10,000.

Likewise, against the sanctioned annual intake of about 26,000 students in all 154 private polytechnics, the session has seen intake of about 11,900 students.

While, as many as 2,500 students have been enrolled in all 12 government or government-aided engineering colleges against the sanctioned 3,800 seats, the 91 private colleges witnessed admission of about 7,700 students against the sanctioned 24,000 seats.

The officials, however, say the scenario in the architecture colleges is not that bad. Against the sanctioned 120 seats in two government architecture colleges, 118 students have been enrolled while the five private architecture colleges saw 223 admissions against 280 sanctioned seats.

POOR FACULTY, INFRASTRUCTURE

HT spoke with students, including the pass outs, of some of these institutes, who cited inadequate faculty and infrastructure behind the poor response.

Daljinder Singh, along with several students of now-closed private polytechnic in Kurukshetra, bemoans waste of his three years. “There was neither adequate staff nor infrastructure, hence no placements,” they rue.

However, some of the government and private engineering institutes have good standards of education, students say.

MANY HAVE SHUT DOWN

According to senior officials, who did not want to be named, there were 13 government and 114 private engineering colleges which had a total students’ intake of over 43,700 during the last academic session (2017-2018).

In the 37 government and 144 private polytechnics, the students intake was 51,000 while 610 students were enrolled in two government and 10 private architecture colleges.

Significantly enough, there was an increase of four government polytechnics besides 10 private polytechnics since last year. However, on the other hand, the government closed down one engineering college, 23 private engineering and five architecture colleges since 2018.

MATTER OF CONCERN: MINISTER

The technical education minister Anil Vij said decline in intake of students is a matter of concern, adding that the state government has decided to form a committee of experts to find out reasons behind the same and ensure remedial measures.

“The committee would examine whether it was lack of interests in engineering subjects among students or poor education standards behind the drop,” he held.