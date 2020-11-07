e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana assembly session: Bill to control organised crime passed sans wiretap clause

Haryana assembly session: Bill to control organised crime passed sans wiretap clause

The Centre had raised objections regarding provisions pertaining to phone interception and its authorisation in the HCOC Bill on the grounds that such provisions already exist under the Indian Telegraph Act and IT Act.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 00:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the session at the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Friday.
Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the session at the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Friday.(HT Photo)
         

The state assembly on Friday passed six more Bills including Haryana Control of Organized Crime (HCOC) Bill after striking off the wiretap provisions in it. An earlier HCOC Bill passed by the assembly in 2019 and reserved for consideration of the President was withdrawn following objections by the Centre.

The modified Bill tabled in the assembly on Friday is sans provisions pertaining to phone interception. The Centre had raised objections regarding provisions pertaining to phone interception and its authorisation in the HCOC Bill on the grounds that such provisions already exist under the Indian Telegraph Act and IT Act.

The assembly also passed the Punjab Land Revenue (Haryana Amendment) Bill, 2020 to provide for speedy disposal of partition proceedings pending before the revenue courts.

An official spokesperson said it was observed that partition proceedings pending before the revenue courts took a long time as there was a no statutory limit to decide the same. As a consequence, the landowners, especially the rural masses, had to face prolonged litigation. Besides, there is a general tendency to purchase land in share and thereafter get the Girdawari done in specific Khasra numbers on basis of mention of the same in the sale deeds.

As a result, there is multifarious litigation both in civil as well as revenue courts. In order to cut short the delay in partition as well as to reduce litigation, it was felt that necessary amendments be carried out in the Punjab Land Revenue Act, 1887. This will provide relief to all the landowners, especially the peasants, and boost agricultural efficiency by lessening the burden of litigation and ensuring time-bound partition. Keeping in view the said position as well as public interest, it is necessary to insert sections 111-A and 118-A after sections 111 and 118 respectively in the Punjab Land Revenue Act, 1887.

The Vidhan Sabha also passed the Haryana Accountability of Public Finances (Amendment) Bill to provide for accountability in financial administration of the state. This will be done by way of an efficient and effective system to facilitate accountability through appropriate accounting and internal auditing system in all the departments, boards, corporations, co-operative societies, universities, local authorities, statutory bodies, public institutions, and other authorities established, controlled or financed by the state government, non-government organisations, which receive grant-in-aid contribution from state government and all those entities that receive public monies in any form including organisations that get funds from the state.

top news
US Election 2020: Donald Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene
US Election 2020: Donald Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
IPL 2020: Holder, Williamson prevent Hyderabad blues
IPL 2020: Holder, Williamson prevent Hyderabad blues
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites ‘national security concerns’
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites ‘national security concerns’
Covid update: Delhi 7k+ cases; Gautam Gambhir self-isolates; virus & pollution
Covid update: Delhi 7k+ cases; Gautam Gambhir self-isolates; virus & pollution
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In