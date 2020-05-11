e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana CM urges Centre to allow states to decide resumption of activities in red, orange zones

Haryana CM urges Centre to allow states to decide resumption of activities in red, orange zones

chandigarh Updated: May 12, 2020 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other ministers during a video conference of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chandigarh on Monday.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other ministers during a video conference of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT photo)
         

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday urged the central government to allow the states to resume the activities in red, orange and green zones as per their own volition. He said an exception should be made in the containment zones, where no activity can be allowed.

The chief minister raised these issues during a video meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief ministers of all states.

Khattar said in this hour of crisis, the amendments in labour laws should not become a matter of competition among the states. He assured the PM that efforts will be made to bring the gross domestic product (GDP) rate of Haryana in the second quarter of 2020-21 fiscal to the level of the second quarter of the last financial year.

The CM informed that about 14 lakh industrial workers out of about 24 lakh labourers working in 35,000 factories have returned to work. He also urged the Centre to consider opening schools, colleges and educational institutions running professional courses with 50% limit to maintain social-distancing norms.

top news
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
Twitter to highlight misleading Covid-19 tweets that could harm users
Twitter to highlight misleading Covid-19 tweets that could harm users
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
PM Modi meets CMs to discuss lockdown exit plan: Top 5 takeaways
PM Modi meets CMs to discuss lockdown exit plan: Top 5 takeaways
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In