Haryana cop held for sexual harassment in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 23:32 IST

A Haryana Police sub-inspector was arrested on Wednesday for sexually harassing a 32-year-old sanitation worker in Chandigarh. He was later released on bail.

Posted in the Sector 5 police station of Panchkula, accused Sukhwinder Pal Singh is also a recipient of the President’s medal. He stays in Sector 23, Chandigarh.

The victim, who is employed with the municipal corporation, alleged that Sukhwinder Pal Singh had been harassing her for the past two months and recently touched her inappropriately while she was on duty.

“The victim alleged multiple instances of sexual harassment. She claimed whenever she went outside the cop’s house while sweeping the area, he would pass lewd comments,” said an investigating official of Chandigarh Police.

According to the victim, when she brought the matter to the notice of the SI’s wife, the latter entered into a heated argument with her. Along with the safai karamchari union, she staged a protest outside the police post in Sector 22 on Wednesday morning, following which a case was registered under Sections 354 (sexual harassment), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

While seeking bail, the accused alleged that he had been falsely implicated. It was stated that the victim had an argument with his wife over garbage piled up outside their house. The cop’s lawyer also denied the allegations of sexual harassment.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 23:32 IST