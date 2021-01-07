e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana govt extends tenure of DGP Manoj Yadava till further orders

Haryana govt extends tenure of DGP Manoj Yadava till further orders

Yadava was appointed as head of the state police force in February 2019 for two years though he has more than four years to retire.

chandigarh Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 13:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Haryana director general of police Manoj Yadava was appointed in 2019 for two years though he has more than four years to retire.
Haryana director general of police Manoj Yadava was appointed in 2019 for two years though he has more than four years to retire.
         

The Haryana government on Thursday extended the tenure of director general of police Manoj Yadava till further orders.

Yadava was appointed as head of the state police force in February 2019 for two years though he has more than four years to retire.

Yadava, who was posted as an additional director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) for several years, was among the three Indian Police Service officers recommended by a committee of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for appointment as the state police chief.

The officer had returned to his parent cadre after a 15-year stint with the IB.

