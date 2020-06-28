e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana govt to charge interest from arhityas for delaying wheat payment

Haryana govt to charge interest from arhityas for delaying wheat payment

Commission agents cry foul, say the new online payment system delayed the transactions

chandigarh Updated: Jun 28, 2020 00:17 IST
Neeraj Mohan
Neeraj Mohan
Hndustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Haryana government has decided to charge interest from commission agents for not depositing the wheat payment in the account of farmers on time.

According to the information obtained from the Haryana agriculture marketing board, the department had identified 13,610 commission agents in the state, who did not make payments of farmers within 72 hours. They will now be asked to pay Rs 28 crore as interest to about 1.87 lakh farmers.

As per officials, the government has prepared a district-wise list of such arhtiyas. “We have provided the data of commission agents who did not deposit payment in the accounts of farmers as per the schedule,” said Sumedha Kataria, chief administrator, state agriculture marketing board.

Additional chief secretary (ACS) food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, PK Das, said, “Notices will be issued to the commission agents if they fail to pay the interest amount to the farmers. Then, the money will be recovered from their commission amount.”

Officials in the state food and supplies department said the government has made this decision to fulfil its commitment to farmers wherein it had promised that they would get their payments within 72 hours.

“If the commission agents do not deposit the interest amount in the accounts of farmers, they may face action, which includes blacklisting or cancellation of their licence,” one of the officials said.

However, commission agents have claimed that the payments were not delayed by them, but the government.

It was the government which delayed the payments of farmers by 15 to 20 days due to online transactions, they alleged.

“We will approach the government and ask it to also pay interest to the commission agents as well as farmers as the payments were delayed by 10 to 20 days due to the new online payment system initiated by the government,” said Vikash Singhal, secretary of Haryana State Anaj Mandi Arhtiya Association.

As per the figures provided by the food and supplies department, the state government had procured 78 lakh MT wheat at the minimum support price of Rs 1,925.

Following the directions of the Centre, the Haryana government had taken an initiative to make online payments to commission agents and they were told to further pay the farmers within 72 hours.

top news
China’s Xi Jinping is a successor to dictator Joseph Stalin: US NSA O’Brien
China’s Xi Jinping is a successor to dictator Joseph Stalin: US NSA O’Brien
Grilled by ED for 8 hours, Ahmed Patel sees a link to India-China standoff at LAC
Grilled by ED for 8 hours, Ahmed Patel sees a link to India-China standoff at LAC
US sees record Covid-19 cases in a day, officials regret reopening move
US sees record Covid-19 cases in a day, officials regret reopening move
Bridge collapses near India-China border, new one built within 5 days
Bridge collapses near India-China border, new one built within 5 days
Lockdown in Karnataka on Sundays from July 5, night curfew timings changed
Lockdown in Karnataka on Sundays from July 5, night curfew timings changed
6 killed after lightning strikes at 2 places in Bengal’s Murshidabad district
6 killed after lightning strikes at 2 places in Bengal’s Murshidabad district
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance under new tax regime: CBDT
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance under new tax regime: CBDT
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In