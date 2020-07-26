e-paper
Haryana has no role in Rajasthan political crisis: Anil Vij

Haryana has no role in Rajasthan political crisis: Anil Vij

Haryana home minister Anil Vij remarks came in response to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s allegations that his colleagues, apparently referring to Congress MLAs from Sachin Pilot camp, have been held as hostages in Haryana under BJP’s supervision.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 26, 2020 09:21 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Ambala
“Haryana has no role in political events in Rajasthan. Haryana has not kept anyone hostage. Governor does what he thinks is good. He cannot be pressurised that’s why if he thinks Assembly session cannot be convened at this time then the session should not be called,” Vij told ANI.
Haryana home minister Anil Vij has denied the role of the state government in the political crisis of Rajasthan and also refuted allegations of any of Congress MLAs kept as hostages in Haryana.

“Haryana has no role in political events in Rajasthan. Haryana has not kept anyone hostage. Governor does what he thinks is good. He cannot be pressurised that’s why if he thinks Assembly session cannot be convened at this time then the session should not be called,” Vij told ANI.

The minister’s remarks came in response to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s allegations that his colleagues, apparently referring to Congress MLAs from Sachin Pilot camp, have been held as hostages in Haryana under BJP’s supervision.

Gehlot has also demanded that an Assembly session should be convened to discuss several issues including coronavirus situation and political crisis in the state.

Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and as the state unit chief of the party.

