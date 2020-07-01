e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana logs 4 deaths, 393 fresh infections

Haryana logs 4 deaths, 393 fresh infections

Tally nears 15K: 527 patients walk out of hospitals as recovery rate stands at 70.27%

chandigarh Updated: Jul 01, 2020 23:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
240 Covid-19 related fatalities have taken place in the state
240 Covid-19 related fatalities have taken place in the state(Parveen Kumar/HT)
         

Three patients in Faridabad and one in Gurugram died after battling coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday even as 393 fresh cases were recorded in the state, increasing the case count to 14,941, as per the health bulletin.

However, the doubling rate of the infection on Wednesday stood at 16 days, while the recovery rate remained at 70.27%.

Faridabad recorded 165 cases, Gurugram 116, Rohtak 22, Ambala 9, Palwal 10, Bhiwani 26, Karnal 14, Mahendergarh 5, Jhajjar 1, Nuh 8, Panipat 6, Kurukshetra 4, Fatehabad 4, Yamunanagar 2 and Kaithal 1.

Meanwhile, 527 patients undergoing treatment for Covid-19 were discharged from across the 17 districts. While 180 patients recovered and were discharged in Faridabad, 117 in Gurugram, 44 in Sonepat, 67 in Rohtak and 52 in Bhiwani.

So far, 240 Covid-19 related fatalities (178 men, 62 women) have taken place in the state. Total 10,499 Covid-19 patients have recovered till now, while there were 4,202 active cases in Haryana on Wednesday.

HOSPITAL STAFF TEST POSITIVE IN KARNAL

Among the 14 persons who tested positive for the infection in Karnal were seven staff members and two patients of a private hospital in the district on Wednesday, taking the number of infected persons to 325 and active cases to 106 in the district.

The fresh cases included two doctors aged 34 and 30 years, four nurses, a 30-year-old technician, and two patients of a private hospital of Karnal.

Among other fresh cases were a 5-year-old boy, 49-year-old woman from Sector 7, who is also a staff nurse of KCGMCH Karnal, two men aged 24 and 39 from Gharaunda and a 78-year-old woman from Moti Nagar of Karnal.

At least six new cases were reported in Panipat district, said chief medical officer Sant Lal Verma. The infected persons included a 6-year-old girl and a 60-year-old woman, besides a 20-year-old woman from Karad village. The CMO said there are 75 active cases in the district and 124 patients had been cured and discharged.

