Haryana martial-arts coach held for raping 11-year-old girl

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 23:09 IST

Sirsa police on Thursday arrested a martial-arts coach from the town for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl, who used to train at his coaching centre situated near Kirtinagar area.

The accused is Madan Lal, who is in his late 20s.

Panchkula police had on January 14 registered a zero first information report (FIR) and forwarded the case to their Sirsa counterparts.

The Sirsa police on Thursday received the FIR and arrested the accused from his coaching centre.

The accused has been booked under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) (headquarters) Aryan Chaudhary will now investigate the matter.

Sirsa police spokesperson Surjeet Singh, while confirming the development, said, “We received the zero FIR on today and women police station SHO Sunita immediately formed a team to nab the accused.”

He said according to the FIR, the victim was sexually assaulted in July, but the accused had threatened her of dire consequences if she told about the crime to anyone.

“Her family, which originally belongs to Sirsa, later shifted to Panchkula,” he added.

As per the FIR, victim was not keeping well and her family took her to the government hospital in Panchkula.

“When doctors did not find any medical complication, they advised the girl’s family to get her counselled. It was during a counselling session when the girl talked about the incident,” the police spokesperson said.

“The doctors alerted the cops at Panchkula women police station, where a zero FIR was registered on January 14,” he added.