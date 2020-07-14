e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana: Over 1,100 farmers apply for construction of water recharge shafts

Haryana: Over 1,100 farmers apply for construction of water recharge shafts

Additional chief secretary, agriculture, Sanjeev Kaushal, said 182 farmers in Ratia, 76 in Siwan, and 231 in Guhla have so far applied for the construction of recharge shafts

chandigarh Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

In Haryana, 1,177 farmers have so far applied for the construction of recharge shafts under the ‘Mera Pani Meri Virasat’ scheme aimed at protecting the depleting groundwater table through crop diversification.

A recharge shaft is an artificial structure for recharging the aquifers. These will be used in flood-prone areas and will culminate at the first stage of the sandy soil.

Additional chief secretary, agriculture, Sanjeev Kaushal, said 182 farmers in Ratia, 76 in Siwan, and 231 in Guhla have so far applied for the construction of recharge shafts. Similarly, 55 farmers have applied in Pipli, 426 in Shahbad, 47 in Babain, 108 in Ismailabad, and 52 in Sirsa.

He said the state government had increased the number of shafts to be put up from 300 in three blocks to 1,000 in eight blocks where the groundwater level is below 40 metre. The project would cost around ₹ 32.33 crore.

Kaushal said water-stressed and flood-prone Shahbad, Guhla and Ratia blocks have been selected on pilot basis for the construction of 100 recharge shaft structures.

He said a farmer would have to pay 10% of the total cost or a maximum of ₹10,000 as contribution for construction of recharge structure at the time of submission of application or he may give his consent to maintain the structure, in which case, the total cost of the structure would be borne by the government.

top news
Sachin Pilot hardens stand after setback in Jaipur, preps for Round 2
Sachin Pilot hardens stand after setback in Jaipur, preps for Round 2
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse: WHO chief
Coronavirus pandemic is going to get worse and worse and worse: WHO chief
‘Lord Ram’s Ayodhya in Nepal’: PM Oli makes a stunning claim to needle India
‘Lord Ram’s Ayodhya in Nepal’: PM Oli makes a stunning claim to needle India
Amid political crisis, I-T raids on 20 locations of 3 groups linked to aides of Gehlot
Amid political crisis, I-T raids on 20 locations of 3 groups linked to aides of Gehlot
Maharashtra adds 6,497 new cases of Covid-19 to its tally
Maharashtra adds 6,497 new cases of Covid-19 to its tally
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, says their love took away his ‘loneliness’
Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans, says their love took away his ‘loneliness’
Pandemic could push tens of millions into chronic hunger: UN Report
Pandemic could push tens of millions into chronic hunger: UN Report
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In