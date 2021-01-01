e-paper
Haryana, Punjab in grip of cold wave, Hisar coldest at -1.2 degrees Celsius

Faridkot in Punjab records low of 0.2 degree Celsius followed by Bathinda and Amritsar that saw lows of 1.2 and 2.2 degrees Celsius.

chandigarh Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 12:41 IST
Press Trust of India, Chandigarh
A cyclist crossing a railway track in Gurugram amid dense fog.
A cyclist crossing a railway track in Gurugram amid dense fog.(Parveen Kumar/HT)
         

There was no let-up in the cold wave sweeping Haryana and Punjab on Friday, with Hisar reeling at minus 1.2 degrees Celsius.

A thick blanket of fog enveloped the two states in the morning, reducing visibility, meteorological department officials in Chandigarh said.

The minimum temperatures continued to hover well below the normal limits.

Hisar in Haryana had on Thursday too recorded the same minimum temperature, eight notches below normal, making it the coldest place in the two states.

In Haryana, Narnaul recorded a low of 0.2 degree Celsius, four notches below normal. Sirsa, Ambala, Karnal, Rohtak and Bhiwani experienced a cold night as well at 2 degrees, 4.4 degrees, 3.5 degrees, 2 degrees and 3.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, registered a low of 6.1 degrees Celsius.

Cold wave conditions persisted in Punjab with Faridkot recording a low of 0.2 degree Celsius. Bathinda and Amritsar were also in the grip of intense cold, recording 1.2 and 2.2 degrees Celsius.

Pathankot, Halwara, Adampur, Ludhiana, Patiala and Gurdaspur also recorded below normal minimums at 3.1, 3.5, 3.1, 4.6, 4.8 and 3.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

With light rain forecast from Saturday, the minimum temperature is expected to rise in the next three days.

(With HT inputs)

