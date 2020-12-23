Haryana puts in place its Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 01:08 IST

Haryana health department will set up a state-level Covid-19 vaccine store in Kurukshetra and four regional stores in Hisar, Gurugram, Kurukshetra and Rohtak as the state gears up for the Covid-19 vaccine rollout in a phased manner starting from Health Care Workers (HCWs).

The department has also identified 22 district-level vaccine stores and 659 cold chain points, according to Rajeev Arora, additional chief secretary (ACS) health. To ensure that the vaccine reaches every district, the health department has arranged 22 vans (insulated) for transportation across the state.

The health department has uploaded the data of nearly two lakh HCWs from both private and government sectors on CoWIN portal, apart from identifying 1,800 vaccination session sites and mapping more than 5,000 vaccinators for the process of administering the vaccine.

Arora said the Haryana government has meticulously prepared the vaccine rollout plan and is all set to introduce it. He stated that the platform of existing universal immunisation programme of state with enhanced capacity is being used for Covid-19 vaccine.

The Covid-19 vaccine introduction will span over a year with multiple groups being included sequentially starting from HCWs. The vaccination will be done at fixed session sites, mapping of session sites are in progress, he added.

“As per the Government of India guidelines, the vaccination will be done on election model with the involvement of other departments,” said Arora.

On the availability of cold storages, he said the state has sufficient cold chain space to meet out additional requirement for Covid-19 vaccine. Arora said prior experiences of managing huge campaigns like Measles-Rubella (MR) have been an asset and will help the department in formulating practical plans.

All districts have been instructed to create additional dry space for storing logistics and majority of the districts have already created extra space for the same, he added.