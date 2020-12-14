e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana’s BJP-led govt cancels chintan shivir amid farmers’ protest

Haryana’s BJP-led govt cancels chintan shivir amid farmers’ protest

The conclave on governance issues was initially a three-day affair from Tuesday but was planned to be extended for another four days.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 17:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was to address the chintan shivir (conclave) on governance that was scheduled to be held in Chandigarh from Tuesday.
Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was to address the chintan shivir (conclave) on governance that was scheduled to be held in Chandigarh from Tuesday.(HT file photo)
         

In view of the ongoing farmers’ agitation, the Haryana government has called off its chintan shivir (brainstorming session), scheduled to start in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

The conclave on governance issues was initially a three-day affair but was planned to be extended for another four days.

A meeting of deputy commissioners and superintendents of police was also scheduled for December 17.

The shivir will be held next year, officials said.

tags
top news
More farmers extend support to farm laws, say they welcome them
More farmers extend support to farm laws, say they welcome them
Gmail, YouTube and Docs are down for millions around the world
Gmail, YouTube and Docs are down for millions around the world
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
German expert denies saying Covid origin not in Wuhan as China passes buck
German expert denies saying Covid origin not in Wuhan as China passes buck
‘High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air,’ says CDS Rawat
‘High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air,’ says CDS Rawat
‘Speak for Maha farmers first’: Fadnavis on Thackeray’s remarks on farmers’ protests
‘Speak for Maha farmers first’: Fadnavis on Thackeray’s remarks on farmers’ protests
BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya gets a bullet proof car in security upgrade
BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya gets a bullet proof car in security upgrade
Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers
Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In