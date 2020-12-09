Haryana’s BJP-led govt to hold three-day chintan shivir from December 15

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 14:58 IST

Three years after it held one on a hilltop in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP-led Haryana government will hold a three-day chintan shivir in Chandigarh from December 15.

Due to the Covid pandemic, the brainstorming session on administrative and governance issues will focus primarily on rural and urban development besides issues pertaining to the district administrations of the state.

The shivir will be a scaled down version of the 2017 conclave that was held at a private hill resort in Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh. This time, the shivir will be held at the government-owned Haryana Niwas in Chandigarh.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will address the shivir on all three days, while deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who holds the development and panchayat portfolio, will be present for the rural development session on December 15.

Urban local bodies minister Anil Vij is likely to attend the meet only on December 16 when the urban development session will be held.

Khattar will address deputy commissioners and superintendents of police on December 17.

“We are working out details of the event and there could be some last-minute modifications regarding the attendees,” said an official.

The Khattar government had drawn flak in 2017 for holding the conclave at an upscale resort in Himachal Pradesh by allegedly squandering public money.